  3. ORCA Co-Pilot
Your personal AI fundraising co-pilot

Free Options
ORCA's fundraising co-pilot uses AI agents to match startups with relevant investors, identify warm intros, research relevant information and generate personalized outbound to efficiently execute a fundraise for your startup.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Fundraising
 by
The ORCA Network
Stateful
Stateful
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Pinecone
Langchain
OpenAI API
About this launch
The ORCA Network
The ORCA NetworkEmpower the Next Generation to Pursue Entrepreneurship
