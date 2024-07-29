Launches
ORCA Co-Pilot
Your personal AI fundraising co-pilot
ORCA's fundraising co-pilot uses AI agents to match startups with relevant investors, identify warm intros, research relevant information and generate personalized outbound to efficiently execute a fundraise for your startup.
Artificial Intelligence
Fundraising
The ORCA Network
Stateful
DevOps Notebooks for Teams
About this launch
The ORCA Network
Empower the Next Generation to Pursue Entrepreneurship
ORCA Co-Pilot
The ORCA Network
Charles Wehan
Artificial Intelligence
Fundraising
Charles Wehan
Arda Bulut
Featured on July 30th, 2024.
The ORCA Network
It first launched on July 30th, 2024.
22
5
