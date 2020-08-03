Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Oliver Waters
Maker
Hey everyone! I'd like to introduce you to Orbit, a platform we have been building to help bring professional communities closer together. Interest groups, events, places and brands bring people together and form the foundation of community. However, turning that into a vibrant and valuable community isn't easy. Community managers and organisers quickly find their workflow, efforts and data fragmented across multiple products. This trickles down to a community's members, resulting in a disjointed and fragmented experience. Enter Orbit. Orbit provides organisers and community managers with the tools to easily build, manage and engage professional communities in their own dedicated digital space. On top of our community platform sits our network. The Orbit Network is made up of every person and every community on Orbit, connected by their relationships with each other. We'll be opening up the network soon which will allow people, communities and events to become discoverable. Relationships are the backbone of community and we want to leverage this to help our members discover the right people and the right communities to help them succeed. It's early days for Orbit and we'd love to have you join us. So you can dive right in, we've setup a demo community for Product Hunters to check out, just click the website link above. We'd love to hear your feedback and questions. Thanks!
UpvoteShare