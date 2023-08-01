Products
Oppwiser - AI Lookalike Company Finder

Create ICP company prospect lists with AI (powered by GPT-4)

Discover companies that are most similar to your best clients and prospects with AI. Find your next best buyer in seconds with Oppwiser.com.
Launched in
Sales
SaaS
About this launch
Oppwiser - AI Lookalike Company Finder by
was hunted by
Tom @ Oppwiser
in Sales, SaaS. Made by
Tom @ Oppwiser
. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
Oppwiser - AI Lookalike Company Finder is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Oppwiser - AI Lookalike Company Finder's first launch.
