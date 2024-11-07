Launches
OpenVC Map
Google Maps for Venture Capital
Visit
Browse 1,400+ investors directly on a world map. Filter by thesis, check size, and more. Build your shortlist, submit your deck, or find intros via OpenVC.
Venture Capital
Data Visualization
Fundraising
OpenVC
OpenVC
2,200+ VC firms by thesis. Radically free and open. 🚀
OpenVC Map by
OpenVC
Steph Nass
Venture Capital
Data Visualization
Fundraising
Steph Nass
Lucas Roquilly
. Featured on November 8th, 2024.
OpenVC
4.6/5 ★
by 63 users. It first launched on March 11th, 2021.
