    This is the latest launch from OpenVC
    OpenVC Map

    Google Maps for Venture Capital

    Browse 1,400+ investors directly on a world map. Filter by thesis, check size, and more. Build your shortlist, submit your deck, or find intros via OpenVC.
    Venture Capital
    Data Visualization
    Fundraising
    OpenVC
    OpenVC Map by
    OpenVC
    was hunted by
    Steph Nass
    in Venture Capital, Data Visualization, Fundraising. Made by
    Steph Nass
    and
    Lucas Roquilly
    . Featured on November 8th, 2024.
    OpenVC
    is rated 4.6/5 by 63 users. It first launched on March 11th, 2021.
