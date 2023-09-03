Products
This is the latest launch from Mailmodo
See Mailmodo’s 7 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
OpenHigher AI
OpenHigher AI
Unignorable email subject lines powered by GPT-4
✍️ Generate subject lines with GPT-4 💯 Easy to add campaign details for contextual results 🎯 Get matching preheaders with every subject line ✅ Preview and share the results with your team 🔍 Get access to a community & user-test subject lines
Launched in
Email Marketing
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Mailmodo
About this launch
Mailmodo
Boost email conversions with interactive AMP emails.
99
reviews
615
followers
Follow for updates
OpenHigher AI by
Mailmodo
was hunted by
Aquibur Rahman
in
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Aquibur Rahman
,
Zeeshan Akhtar
,
Sabahet Amjad
,
Anand Yadav
,
Satyajeet Mohanty
and
Arun
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
Mailmodo
is rated
5/5 ★
by 93 users. It first launched on January 18th, 2021.
Upvotes
73
Comments
33
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
