Opencord AI

24/7 Targeted Social Engagement via Replies

Free
Your AI Agent continuously finds the right customers and personalizes interactions for conversion.
Launched in
Sales
Marketing
Growth Hacks
by
Opencord AI
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
GitHub
Claude 2 AI
About this launch
Opencord AI
Opencord AIAI Agent-Generated Content for Social Media
2reviews
Opencord AI by
Opencord AI
was hunted by
Kelly An
in Sales, Marketing, Growth Hacks . Made by
Kelly An
,
lumos
,
rimuru
,
yuxingbin
,
timmysun
,
Xiao
and
Owen Gu
. Featured on October 7th, 2024.
Opencord AI
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on December 20th, 2023.
