Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. OpenBnB
OpenBnB

OpenBnB

Book homes directly while browsing Airbnb
Install OpenBnB extension to instantly find direct booking links while browsing Airbnb and save on fees.
Free
Launch tags:
Browser ExtensionsTravelVacation

Meet the team

OpenBnB gallery image
OpenBnB gallery image
OpenBnB gallery image
OpenBnB gallery image
OpenBnB gallery image
CtrlPlain
CtrlPlain
Ad
Control sales updates. plain and simple.
About this launch
OpenBnB
OpenBnB
Book homes directly while browsing Airbnb
81
Points
Point chart
6
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
OpenBnB by
OpenBnB
was hunted by
Aniket Handa
in Browser Extensions, Travel, Vacation. Made by
Aniket Handa
. Featured on March 31st, 2025.
OpenBnB
is not rated yet. This is OpenBnB's first launch.