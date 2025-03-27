Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
OpenBnB
OpenBnB
Book homes directly while browsing Airbnb
Visit
Upvote 81
Install OpenBnB extension to instantly find direct booking links while browsing Airbnb and save on fees.
Free
Launch tags:
Browser Extensions
•
Travel
•
Vacation
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
CtrlPlain
Ad
Control sales updates. plain and simple.
About this launch
OpenBnB
Book homes directly while browsing Airbnb
Follow
81
Points
6
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
OpenBnB by
OpenBnB
was hunted by
Aniket Handa
in
Browser Extensions
,
Travel
,
Vacation
. Made by
Aniket Handa
. Featured on March 31st, 2025.
OpenBnB
is not rated yet. This is OpenBnB's first launch.