Open SaaS

Open SaaS

Open-source & 100% free React & Node.js SaaS starter!

An open-source, feature-rich, full-stack React + NodeJS template that manages features for you. Admin dashboard, Integration with Stripe, OpenAI, Plausible/Google Analytics, and more! Deploy anywhere.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
Open SaaS
About this launch
Open SaaS
Open SaaS by
Open SaaS
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Open Source, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Vince Canger
,
Matija Sosic
and
Martin Šošić
. Featured on January 30th, 2024.
Open SaaS
is not rated yet. This is Open SaaS's first launch.
