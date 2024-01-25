Products
Home
→
Product
→
Open SaaS
Open SaaS
Open-source & 100% free React & Node.js SaaS starter!
An open-source, feature-rich, full-stack React + NodeJS template that manages features for you. Admin dashboard, Integration with Stripe, OpenAI, Plausible/Google Analytics, and more! Deploy anywhere.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
+1 by
About this launch
Open-source & 100% free React & Node.js SaaS starter!
0
reviews
35
followers
Follow for updates
Open SaaS by
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Vince Canger
,
Matija Sosic
and
Martin Šošić
. Featured on January 30th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Open SaaS's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
