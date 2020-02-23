Open Peeps
A hand-drawn illustration library.
Pablo Stanley
OMG! I'm so excited to share this with you! Open Peeps is a hand-drawn illustration library. You can use them in product illustration, marketing, comics, product states, user flows, personas, storyboarding, quinceañera invitations, or anything else not on this list. Mix-And-Match 😊Face expressions 👗Clothing 💇🏽♀️Hairdos 🧍🏽♀️Standing poses 🐒Sitting poses 👓Accessories 🧔🏽Facial Hair. 🎨Color of ink and background to fit your brand. Coming Soon 🏗A web builder!!! 🦵🏽More body types. 👵🏼Senior Expressions. 🐕Pets and assistance dogs! 🧍🏽♂️More customizable standing and seating positions. 🦻Hearing aids, more prosthetics, single-arm, other wheelchair variations. Check out the Notion Board about this project. You can see everything that is upcoming, what's in progress, and what I completed. You can even leave comments! It's Free! The library is under license CC0. This means it's Free for Commercial and Personal Use: no need to credit, license, or anything. To get it for free, just put $0 in the price. If you're feeling generous, you can also add some funds to keep this project going!
This is awesome! How are you so prolific!?! Anyway this is come at a great time for me! Kudos Pablo 🙌🏽
Pablo, I'm so happy for your launch. I followed your journey on Twitter and YouTube, and I really love your work and the idea of a mix and match library! Thank you for your amazing work and also for sharing your progress with the world.