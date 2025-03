Open Agent Kit Build, Customize, Deploy – AI Agents Your Way With OAK Visit Upvote 83

OAK is the open-source platform for building, customizing, and deploying AI agents—fast. Connect to any LLM, extend functionality with powerful plugins, and embed AI seamlessly into your workflows. Scalable, flexible, and built for developers by developers.

Meet the team Show more Show more

CtrlPlain Ad Control sales updates. plain and simple.