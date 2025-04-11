Launches
Online NotesPad
Online NotesPad
Free online notes taking app
Online NotesPad is a free, privacy-focused note-taking application that lets you create, edit, and manage your notes with ease. All notes are stored locally for complete privacy.
Free
Writing
Notes
SaaS
Online NotesPad
Free online notes taking app
Online NotesPad by
Online NotesPad
was hunted by
Kailash G
in
Writing
Notes
SaaS
. Made by
Kailash G
. Featured on April 12th, 2025.
Online NotesPad
is not rated yet. This is Online NotesPad's first launch.