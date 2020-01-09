OneBar for Helpdesk
Use AI to build an FAQ bot from your Slack history
Hey, Product Hunt! It's the OneBar team again! After polishing our main knowledge base product (https://www.producthunt.com/post...), we've spent several months bringing real smartness and AI to it. Today we're announcing a new feature that should make the life of any internal support team so much easier. Meet OneBar for Helpdesk! At the core of it is our new NLP engine that can read and understand human conversations. Using it, you can: 👉🏻 Scan your entire Slack history and find frequently asked questions 👉🏻 Add missing answers, organize and curate the information using the OneBar core product 👉🏻 Add a smart assistant to your Slack that will understand when people are looking for help and will suggest relevant information Automatically! (Yes, you're right, you don't need to mention the bot or use slash commands anymore, OneBar will reply in a thread when it has something relevant to say) See how other IT teams are using OneBar to resolve trivial issues automatically or check it out for yourself! Sign up at https://onebar.io/use-cases/for-... Contact us for custom terms and implementations.
