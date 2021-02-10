  1. Home
OneBar for Chrome

Q&A knowledge base built into every app you use

Slack
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
+ 2
OneBar is a shared Q&A knowledge base for your team. With our new Chrome Extension, you can access OneBar answers in any web app you use. Improve your sales responses in Gmail, speed up case resolution in Intercom, or even optimize prospecting on LinkedIn.
Maxim Leonovich
Maker
Co-founder at onebar.io
Hey, Product Hunt! We've been working on OneBar for Slack for over 3 years now, and we're finally breaking the ties! With our new Chrome Extension, you can now use OneBar in any app you like. You can sign up with just an email too. Use it to: - Give your team a shared place to ask and answer questions - Optimize your customer conversation by accessing a crowdsourced database of FAQs wherever you talk to them - Instantly save any valuable information you see on the web and share it with your team Connect Slack and get even more: - Automatically source FAQs from existing conversations using powerful AI - Distribute unanswered questions across all your team members and channels - Automate responses within your own or shared channels
Kevin David
cool
Andrew Fan
Maker
Co-founder of OneBar.io
@kevin_david_k Thx, Kevin, feel free to try the extension and share your feedback with us 😉
Aneta Baloyan
Awesome!
RABINDRA JAISWAL
Wow.. this looks really great
Andrew Fan
Maker
Co-founder of OneBar.io
@rabindra_jaiswal Great! Thank you for trying out the product!
RABINDRA JAISWAL
@fan_andy login did not work properly and smoothly. And what's up with that insane pricing
Andrew Fan
Maker
Co-founder of OneBar.io
@rabindra_jaiswal we will check a bug with login, product is free for small companies, for mid-size companies it is 200 per month for up to 200 users
Kyle Morris
maker of things, eater of wings
This is really exciting! its similar to a tool I was building earlier last year, except you actually did it well. If you can solve the problem of "where did I store my answer to that" so I can basically have the power of a knowledge tool like notion but at my fingertips, that's huge.
Kyle Morris
maker of things, eater of wings
One piece of feedback: your chrome extension says it needs read/write access to all my web pages. In reality, I imagine you guys don't actually collect all that data. But could be valuable if you can find a way to not need that permission. It can scare a user from installing. You'll increase conversions from landing page -> install >20% (in my experience)
Andrew Fan
Maker
Co-founder of OneBar.io
@morriscode Thank you for your feedback, Kyle 🙏. Unfortunately, those permissions are required. We need those to access the content on the page.
Max Prilutskiy
I build Typeform. 🚀 It's exciting!
Good idea! 💯
