OneBar for Chrome

Maxim Leonovich
Maker
Co-founder at onebar.io
Hey, Product Hunt! We've been working on OneBar for Slack for over 3 years now, and we're finally breaking the ties! With our new Chrome Extension, you can now use OneBar in any app you like. You can sign up with just an email too. Use it to: - Give your team a shared place to ask and answer questions - Optimize your customer conversation by accessing a crowdsourced database of FAQs wherever you talk to them - Instantly save any valuable information you see on the web and share it with your team Connect Slack and get even more: - Automatically source FAQs from existing conversations using powerful AI - Distribute unanswered questions across all your team members and channels - Automate responses within your own or shared channels
@kevin_david_k Thx, Kevin, feel free to try the extension and share your feedback with us 😉
@rabindra_jaiswal Great! Thank you for trying out the product!
@rabindra_jaiswal we will check a bug with login, product is free for small companies, for mid-size companies it is 200 per month for up to 200 users
This is really exciting! its similar to a tool I was building earlier last year, except you actually did it well. If you can solve the problem of "where did I store my answer to that" so I can basically have the power of a knowledge tool like notion but at my fingertips, that's huge.
One piece of feedback: your chrome extension says it needs read/write access to all my web pages. In reality, I imagine you guys don't actually collect all that data. But could be valuable if you can find a way to not need that permission. It can scare a user from installing. You'll increase conversions from landing page -> install >20% (in my experience)
@morriscode Thank you for your feedback, Kyle 🙏. Unfortunately, those permissions are required. We need those to access the content on the page.
