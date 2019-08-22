OneBar 3.0
Self-driving documentation for Slack teams
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Maxim Leonovich
Hello, Product Hunt! It's the OneBar team again! We were here 10 months ago with our first beta, and today we're coming back with a much better, more stable, and polished product. We worked hard all this time to find and kill hundreds of bugs, tweak dozens of workflows, and build a few big features. With OneBar 3.0, you can: Save your Slack conversations just like your save web-pages to Pocket - Tag and edit everything in a nice-looking web UI - Talk to your Knowledge Base via a smart Slack bot - Search in 16 languages - Assign Questions to your teammates and crowdsource the Answers - Build a Knowledge Base for HR, Helpdesk, Sales, Engineering, or any other team that uses Slack, and has a lot of knowledge to share Contact us via the built-in Intercom chat during this launch, and we will upgrade your account to the "Growing" plan at the price of the "Startup"! Also, Ask Us Anything in the comments, we'll reply to all of them. Let's go!
Upvote (4)Share
Hunter
OneBar 3.0 is featured as a "Brilliant Bot" in the Slack App directory and now on ProductHunt! This update is a killer!
Upvote (3)Share