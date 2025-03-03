Launches
One Task X
One Task X
One task today > ten half-done
Visit
Upvote 95
One Task X cuts the chaos—focus on one task each day, manage many overall. Simple, bold, and built for doers who want clarity over clutter. Tick your “X” and own your day. No signup. No installation.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
Task Management
Meet the team
About this launch
One Task X
One task today > ten half-done
95
12
One Task X by
One Task X
was hunted by
Ákos K
in
Productivity
Task Management
Ákos K
. Featured on March 4th, 2025.
One Task X
is not rated yet. This is One Task X's first launch.