One Plus 6T

The 6T is One Plus's newest phone packed with a bunch of new features including in-display finger print reading, a 16 + 20 MP Dual Camera and the new Snapdragon 845 with up to 8GB of RAM. The 6T is now also available on Verizon.
The OnePlus 6T might be the company's big break in AmericaAfter weeks of teasing, OnePlus has finally announced the new OnePlus 6T, which improves upon the OnePlus 6 that was released about six months ago and introduces some new technologies. You can check out our full review for all of the details on how the 6T works and where it slots in this crazy season of smartphone launches.
OnePlus 6T reviewFor a brand to launch two flagship phones a year is a lot, and it doesn't always work. There's often not enough new tech to make for a meaningful upgrade, and bringing a new device to market every six months can cause fatigue for even the keenest phone fan.
OnePlus 6T release date, price and specs: Pre-orders begin in Blighty | TheINQUIRERTHE ONEPLUS 6T is official, and given the number of leaks and rumours, it's probably exactly what you were expecting. The "T"-suffixed flagship is the first OnePlus device to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, up to 256GB built-in storage, and - no doubt much to the dismay of many - it's also the to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack in favour of audio over USB-C.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
One plus's new phone includes a ton of new features at oneplus's signature price point! 📱In display fingerprint reading 📸 dual camera with 16 + 20MP 🏎The snapdragon 845 with up to 8gb of ram It is also now on Verizon, for all the US customers 🙌 🇺🇸
Jose Niño Pérez@jaironpz · Data, Tech and Social Science
One Plus is making the right choices. It's the only device for which I would consider switching to android. I hate that I can't get it in Colombia.
