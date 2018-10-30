One Plus 6T

OnePlus 6T release date, price and specs: Pre-orders begin in Blighty | TheINQUIRER

THE ONEPLUS 6T is official, and given the number of leaks and rumours, it's probably exactly what you were expecting. The "T"-suffixed flagship is the first OnePlus device to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, up to 256GB built-in storage, and - no doubt much to the dismay of many - it's also the to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack in favour of audio over USB-C.