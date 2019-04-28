ONE Mini is a pocket language assistant that integrates AI voice translation, live interpreter service, multilingual speech-to-text, and music audio receiver into a lifestyle gadget, to be handy and all-in-one, for communicating and recording.
Wells TuMaker@wells_tu · Product Marketing Director
We create one mini to make language technology be accessible to more people, a lifestyle multilingual lifestyle gadget with a truly affordable price. By combining machine translation with the human interpreter, ONE Mini solves the language barrier in overseas travel and business, covering a wide variety of communication scenarios. Through Speech-to-text, ONE Mini records and transcribes the speech whenever and wherever highly improve your efficiency. As a music audio receiver, ONE Mini also improves the practicability by providing superior audio experience, saving you from tangled cables when driving or doing sports. Now it's live on Kickstarter, we can’t wait to share ONE Mini with you and have you help bring it to life with us. https://www.kickstarter.com/proj...
