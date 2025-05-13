Launches
One Click Deploy
One Click Deploy
Deploy your LiveKit Voice AI agents instantly
One Click Deploy is a modern PaaS platform for deploying Voice AI agents. Deploy your LiveKit Voice AI agents instantly. We handle the DevOps while you focus on building amazing voice experiences.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
About this launch
One Click Deploy by
One Click Deploy
was hunted by
Ella
in
. Made by
Ella
. Featured on May 14th, 2025.
One Click Deploy
is not rated yet. This is One Click Deploy's first launch.