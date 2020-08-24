On Deck Writer Fellowship
An 8-week program for the best writers to hone their craft
Erik Torenberg
Maker
For over four years, On Deck has been a safe space for talented people to explore “what’s next” among a highly curated community of peers. But starting something new doesn’t always have to mean starting a company. It could also be a non-profit, or a venture firm, or a blog or newsletter. Indeed: No matter what you want to build, a great way to start is by building an audience. I did this to start On Deck, and @rrhoover did this to start Product Hunt: https://medium.com/@rrhoover/bui... As Ryan details in his piece, building an audience helps you recruit your first users, first hires, and first investors. We’re seeing more audience first businesses emerge, like Glossier for example. But writing isn’t merely a wedge into another business. It can be its own business. Substack is proving that what used to seem limited to the Ben Thompsons of the world can actually be much more widespread. More people can make a living off of their writing than we previously imagined. But writing isn’t only helpful for building an audience or building a business, it’s also an end of itself, helping you learn more about a topic or just more about yourself. In all cases, the biggest bottleneck to doing it is the belief that you can do it and the infrastructure to keep you accountable. That’s where the On Deck Writers Fellowship comes in. ODW is an eight-week program inspired by the success of the On Deck Fellowship. We’ll help groups of 150 writers find their way towards having a successful writing practice, and connect them with a lifelong community of other writers and peers. We’ll help with accountability, editing, and distribution—everything writers need to grow their audience and improve their craft. This is perfect for anyone looking to start or grow their audience and improve their craft. Learn more on our website and we'd love to see you apply! Let us know if you have any questions. :)
