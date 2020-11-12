On Deck Venture Capital Fellowship

discussion
David Booth
Maker
CEO at On Deck
We've had a busy few months at On Deck! The On Deck Founder Fellowship (ODF) launched around 1.5 years ago, over which time nearly 1,300 talented Fellows and alumni have participated in the program, exploring "what's next" among cohorts of their peers — starting hundreds of companies; and raising well over $200M of angel and seed capital to date. Lately, we've been thinking about how to serve these founders and "explorers" even better — building adjacent communities create mutual value for each other as they grow. After launching the On Deck Angel Fellowship ("ODA") in August, we had a lot of interest from VCs looking for the same supportive community of peers, and to be plugged into the On Deck community. Today, we're excited to share what eventuated: an experiment with a small group of 50 of the best investors in the world, who have come together twice per week for the past month to meet, share knowledge, and learn from each other. We're now opening up applications for a second cohort starting in January! We ask that participants make a minimum $10k contribution to the On Deck Access Fund. The Access Fund is a donor advised fund dedicated to supporting underserved talent in tech, powered by overflow.co. Thank you cohort #1 for your generosity!
@daveboothy I love how Ondeck has essentially become a "fellowship platform". Really smart move with all of the new cohorts!
@daveboothy Kind of looks like you've been able to expand a managerial moat (Like Zappos had with customer service and Zara with operations) into different verticals in a same company, killing horizontal copycats in the process. Radical!
Stoked to finally announce this! First cohort is going well and I'm excited to see what the next will bring.