On Deck Scale

Uplevelling founders from Seed to IPO

On Deck Scale (ODS) is a 6-month program designed to help talented founders scale as leaders – from seed stage to IPO – through executive coaching, mentorship, tactical sessions, and access to executive talent and investors.
Ty Walrod
Maker
Program Director, On Deck Scale
For over four years, On Deck has been a safe space for talented people to explore “what’s next” among a highly curated community of peers. On Deck has fast become a place where founders from around the world come to meet one another, start companies, raise funding, and build great products together. To date, more than 250 companies have been founded by On Deck Fellows. But founders have consistently shared they would benefit from better support structures, including meaningful connection with fellow founders, mentorship, and other resources. There’s a lot more we can do as an entrepreneurial community to support our fellow makers, reduce risk, and increase the odds that early-stage companies will find success. This is why today we’re launching a new fellowship, On Deck Scale. On Deck Scale (ODS) is a 6-month program designed to help talented founders scale as leaders – from seed stage to IPO – through executive coaching, mentorship, tactical sessions, and access to executive talent and investors. We hope you’ll check us out, and we’d love to have you apply and join us for the ride. The first cohort kicks off in January so let me know if you have any questions. :)
Julie Hughes
🎈
Product Manager in Fintech
This is going to help talented founders build incredible companies. So glad to see this!
Ty Walrod
@julie_hughes Thanks Julie!
Andrew Flachner
This is long overdue in the entrepreneur/venture worlds, and what a killer team to drive this vision.
Ty Walrod
@andrew_flachner Thanks for that, Andrew! Much appreciated.
Gonzalo Sanchez
For the past few, On Deck has been the place where founders meet and start a company. But what comes next – scaling – is even harder so I couldn't be more excited about launching this!
Ty Walrod
@gonsanchezs Thanks Gonz!
Gonzalo Sanchez
@gonsanchezs @tywalrod 🙏 and you are the perfect person to lead it.
Ty Walrod
@gonsanchezs @tywalrod Thank you!
Vivek Ganti
🎈
Product Marketing at Cloudflare
So glad to see an awesome team continuing to help founders succeed!
Ty Walrod
@vivek_ganti Thank you Vivek!
