On Deck Podcaster Fellowship

Erik Torenberg
Hey Product Hunt :) We’re pumped to launch On Deck Podcast Fellowship! Whether it’s from building new relationships or learning new things, starting a podcast has changed my life, and I want to make it easier for people (maybe you!) to start podcasts. ODP will aim to systematically remove the bottlenecks from starting your own podcast, whether it’s getting the right set up, the right guests, the right concept design and launch strategy. We’ll also help people who already have podcasts better distribute and grow their podcast audiences. The On Deck Podcast Fellowship (ODP) will help cohorts of 100 podcasters accelerate their journey from listener to podcaster in a community-driven 8-week program. Check it out to learn more, and if you want to start or grow your podcast, I hope you apply!
