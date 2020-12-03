On Deck Community Builders Fellowship

discussion
Erik Torenberg
Maker
Former Product Hunt
Hey everybody, I’m excited to share the news about On Deck Community Builders. Community building is a skill that has transformed my career. What I love about it is it’s totally learnable. I didn’t grow up building communities, I just learned how to do it by studying how other people did it, and then doing it at places like Product Hunt, On Deck, and Village. COVID era is the perfect time to build communities, because the opportunity cost of people’s time is lower, and because people are craving community and belonging. On Deck Community Builders is an 8-week program where fellows will learn how to create communities — how to get them off the ground, how to grow them, and how to sustain the magic as they scale, and that includes sustainability through business model. We’ll dive into the strategy, frameworks, tactics, and best practices for how to start and scale communities. We'll share what we've learned at On Deck about how to build communities, from the high level to the super tactical. Getting them off the ground requires a lot of strategy and manual work — they don’t just happen magically, even though part of the magic is making it seem as though they do. They don’t just scale by themselves other. We’ll get into how to empower your community to scale itself beyond you. We’ll focus on community builders who are either building community as their product or as a marketing wedge into a different product. If community is your product, you have to become a part of your community’s identity, and we’ll talk about how to do that. The fellowship will help with community strategy, accountability, and distribution to help you get your first members. If you’re trying to start or scale a community of professionals, hobbyists, or future friends, ODCB is for you. Hope to see you there!
@eriktorenberg The timing for this couldn't be better. At Climatebase, we've been very hesitant to open up a community component because we know how important it is to ace the execution. We already have a large audience too, so we're ready to scale. I'm very intrigued 🙂
Imagine learning how to kickstart, scale and monetize a community from the people who built On Deck. Well... 🙂
I wish I did this back in 2019 when we where building our community around Magic: The Gathering. Awesome program idea!
@peer_rich I wish I knew that community existed back then!
I'm an ODW1 fellow and have been asking the guys at On Deck to share more from creators who launched a community for their audience. I guess Looks like they were listening... and now I might have to do another fellowship 😅