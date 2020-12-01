On Deck Climate Tech Fellowship
A community to start, join & support Climate Tech companies
discussion
Candice Ammori
MakerOn Deck Climate Tech Director
Climate change is one of the biggest risks to the startup ecosystem’s long term success. Recognizing this, On Deck is making mitigating this risk core to our mission with the On Deck Climate Tech Fellowship. Global policies can incentivize decisive and urgent action, but we also have to develop and scale technologies we'll need for a just and sustainable economy. For this to happen, experts from diverse backgrounds, such as policy, investment, climate science, business and tech, must coordinate to diagnose the problem, let alone to build solutions. ODCT enables this by bridging the gap between entrepreneurs, scientists, and other types of climate experts. The fellowship is like a curated, 10-week conference with about 150 other talented experts in the climate and/or tech space who all want to build, scale or support climate tech companies. Fellows should expect to spend between 2-5 hours a week engaging in peer-led sessions and socials, industry and science expert talks and office hours, and a build weekend to build your climate solutions toolkit. By the end of the fellowship, fellows will have a better grasp of where they fit into the landscape, how their ideas can scale, and have a growing network that’s ready to activate. In every field, but especially in the emotionally taxing and incredibly complex space of climate, community is critical. Let the escalating crisis serve as an opportunity for you to leverage your ingenuity and help fix it, all within a community of people doing the same. Learn more on our website beondeck.com/climate, please apply if you’re interested and/or send this to anyone you think might be! Let us know if you have any questions. :)
