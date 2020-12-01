  1. Home
On Deck Climate Tech Fellowship

A community to start, join & support Climate Tech companies

#2 Product of the Day
On Deck Climate Tech is a 10-week program that brings together 150 startup and climate experts, helping them navigate the complex regulatory, funding and technical landscape, surrounded by a community of incredible peers.
Climate change is one of the biggest risks to the startup ecosystem’s long term success. Recognizing this, On Deck is making mitigating this risk core to our mission with the On Deck Climate Tech Fellowship. Global policies can incentivize decisive and urgent action, but we also have to develop and scale technologies we'll need for a just and sustainable economy. For this to happen, experts from diverse backgrounds, such as policy, investment, climate science, business and tech, must coordinate to diagnose the problem, let alone to build solutions. ODCT enables this by bridging the gap between entrepreneurs, scientists, and other types of climate experts. The fellowship is like a curated, 10-week conference with about 150 other talented experts in the climate and/or tech space who all want to build, scale or support climate tech companies. Fellows should expect to spend between 2-5 hours a week engaging in peer-led sessions and socials, industry and science expert talks and office hours, and a build weekend to build your climate solutions toolkit. By the end of the fellowship, fellows will have a better grasp of where they fit into the landscape, how their ideas can scale, and have a growing network that’s ready to activate. In every field, but especially in the emotionally taxing and incredibly complex space of climate, community is critical. Let the escalating crisis serve as an opportunity for you to leverage your ingenuity and help fix it, all within a community of people doing the same. Learn more on our website beondeck.com/climate, please apply if you’re interested and/or send this to anyone you think might be! Let us know if you have any questions. :)
Regina GerbeauxOperations at On Deck
@candice_ammori1 congratulations Candice; you rock!
Regina GerbeauxOperations at On Deck
Let's go @candice_ammori1 - you are going to be the most amazing Program Director! Climate is something we have to solve, and I can't wait to see the most promising tech influencers, builders, and founders come together in this exciting program. Congratulations! 🎉🎉🎉🎉
Thank you @regina_gerbeaux ! Completely agree that we have to solve climate and that we *can* make a difference, especially when we act quickly, decisively and in community
Erik Torenberg
Maker
Former Product Hunt
Excited to launch our first "sector" fellowship! :)
Regina GerbeauxOperations at On Deck
@eriktorenberg super exciting that this is the first one! Very worthy!!! :)
@eriktorenberg @regina_gerbeaux beyond excited for this 😍
Nancy XuOperations @ On Deck
So excited for this!
@nncxu thank you!!!
Climate tech is as complex as it is critical so we couldn't be more excited about finally unveiling this. Can't wait to see where you take this @cammori 🙌
Thanks @gonsanchezs! The goal is to become the strong community and support system for the biggest and boldest solutions to the climate crisis :)
