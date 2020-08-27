discussion
On Deck is on a mission to 10x the number of founders building world changing companies. One year ago, we launched the On Deck Founder Fellowship to turn world-class tech talent into the next great startup founders. In just 1 year, those fellows have raised over $150M from top funds. But helping create more founders is just part of the startup equation. Today, in partnership with Village Global, we’re launching the On Deck Angel Fellowship to turn world-class operators into the next great investors. When startups raise capital, who they choose to raise from can have a critical impact on their trajectory. The On Deck Angel Fellowship is an 8-week program inspired by the success of the “On Deck Fellowship” format. As an On Deck Angel, you’ll have access to: - Fireside chats and small group “breakouts” with the world's best early-stage investors, including Reid Hoffman, Mike Maples, Sarah Tavel, Keith Rabois, Elad Gil, Anne Dwane, Charles Hudson, and more. - Deep-dive sessions focused on trends and markets. ODA participants and special guests will host sessions on investing in fields ranging from Agriculture and Food Tech, to AR and VR, Autonomy and Robotics, Crypto, Cybersecurity, Deep Tech (Quantum, Space, Drones, 3D printing, etc.), Fintech, Hardware, Healthcare, Infrastructure Software, Machine Learning and AI, and SaaS. - Exclusive deal-flow, with the opportunity to participate in elements of the On Deck Founder Fellowship as an investor, attend pitch days, and join “community events” with the On Deck Fellows. On Deck Angels can also apply to the Village Global “Network Leader” program. - Community, via the ability to build deep relationships, and get close to other top investors and domain experts across categories. If you're an accredited investor, would love to see you apply! Because of all the interest, we will likely do two cohorts this year.
