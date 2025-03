This is a launch from Omlet See 1 previous launch

Omlet for VS Code Get React component usage insights in VS Code Visit Upvote 84

Omlet is a component analytics tool for React. You can now use Omlet directly in VS Code and analyze how and where your React components (and their props) are used as you're coding — helping you confidently update, clean up and maintain your component library.

Free Launch tags: Developer Tools

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more