Ranked #2 for today

Omlet

Component analytics for developers and design system teams

Free
Omlet is an analytics tool to help you measure the success of your component libraries and design system and identify opportunities to improve it — built by your friends at Zeplin.🍳 Omlet is currently in public beta and supports React.
Launched in Developer Tools by
AssemblyAI
Ad
Production-ready AI models to transcribe & understand speech

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Omlet is currently in public beta, we're just getting started! Whether you have an established design system or you’re just getting started, we’d love to hear your first impressions about the data points Omlet provides and how we can improve it."

The makers of Omlet
About this launch
0
reviews
116
followers
was hunted by
Pelin Kenez
in Developer Tools. Made by
Pelin Kenez
,
Peatrick Suzuki
,
Sertac Olgunsoylu
,
Merih Akar
and
Sertaç Karahoda
. Featured on March 9th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Omlet's first launch.
Upvotes
98
Comments
17
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#72