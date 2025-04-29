Launches
omiGPT
This is a launch from omi
See 2 previous launches
omiGPT
Connect 100+ tools to ChatGPT and make it 5x more personal
Connect ChatGPT to your Gmail, Google Calendar, Notion, LinkedIn, X + 100 apps and let it send emails, work on your Notion, update your calendar and much more
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
omi
Transform your conversations into summaries and advice
4.83 out of 5.0
omiGPT by
omi
was hunted by
Nik Shevchenko
in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Made by
Nik Shevchenko
. Featured on May 1st, 2025.
omi
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on July 26th, 2024.