omiGPT

omiGPT

Connect 100+ tools to ChatGPT and make it 5x more personal
Connect ChatGPT to your Gmail, Google Calendar, Notion, LinkedIn, X + 100 apps and let it send emails, work on your Notion, update your calendar and much more
Free
Transform your conversations into summaries and advice
