omg.lol is an online profile service for people who don't take themselves too seriously. You get a fun email address that you can forward anywhere, and a web page too (on your own subdomain). Tons of short (even single-char!) addresses available. Enjoy!
Adam Newbold
So... I recently bought the domain omg.lol because I thought it would be a great domain to use for my personal email (I wanted something short and fun, and the domain is perfect). Then I realized that it's kind of a waste to keep it all to myself, so I rolled out a simple process that lets anyone buy an address on the domain. At first it was just email, and then I quickly expanded to include web pages too (you get you.omg.lol and omg.lol/you, and you can host your own HTML or just forward the address elsewhere). I added 2FA support and Keybase profile proofs, and I have plenty more in store for the service over the next few weeks and months. That's pretty much it. I hope you enjoy the service, and let me know if you have any questions. Thanks for your interest!
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
@adam_dot_lol I so love this! Reminds me of excuseme.wtf made by @pugson for me last year 😂 Just bought amrith@omg.lol 🤙🤪
Wojtek Witkowski@pugson · building fun internet things
good piece of internet
