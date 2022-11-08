Products
OKR Starter Kit by John Doerr
OKR Starter Kit by John Doerr
OKR template from John Doerr’s Measure What Matters book
Streamline your goal-setting process with this free OKR template from John Doerr, legendary venture capitalist and New York Times best-selling author.
Productivity
Task Management
Startup Books
John Doerr’s OKR Starter Kit
John Doerr’s OKR Starter Kit
OKR template from John Doerr’s Measure What Matters Book.
