This is the latest launch from Oh Dear!
See Oh Dear!’s previous launch →
Ranked #16 for today
Oh Dear 2.0
The all-in-one monitoring tool for your entire website
First 3 month: 30% off
•
Free Options
Oh Dear is a next-gen monitoring service. We don't only ping your homepage but crawl your entire site and report broken links.
We also offer SSL checks, make sure your scheduled jobs run on time. We aslo offer beautiful public status pages.
Launched in SaaS
SaaS
by
Oh Dear!
About this launch
Oh Dear!
Oh Dear! monitors your entire website,not just the homepage.
16
reviews
4
followers
Oh Dear 2.0 by
Oh Dear!
was hunted by
Freek Van der Herten
in
SaaS
. Made by
Freek Van der Herten
and
ma//:as
. Featured on October 3rd, 2022.
Oh Dear!
is rated
5/5 ★
by 16 users. It first launched on July 7th, 2020.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#21
