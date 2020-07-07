Discussion
Heya! 👋 A bit of surprise listing for us, as we didn't actually submit it ourselves - but so cool to have others submit it for us! 😍 I'm Mattias, co-founder of the Oh Dear monitoring service. We recently launched some cool performance monitoring (with pretty graphs), have extended our SSL monitoring offering to help with soon-to-be-revoked certificates and will launch our cron job monitoring in about a month or two. We've been growing at a rapid pace, adding features every step of the way! 💪 If anyone has any questions: reach out! Mattias
Looks cool! Great job!
I'm a customer for already 4 months now. I joined their service as I feel it is one of the best services comparing price to value, especially for smaller companies like mine. The team behind OhDear is great and they try to innovate everytime, plus you can integrate your alerts basically wherever you want.
