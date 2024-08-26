Launches
OGHUNT
OGHUNT
Product Hunt with ZERO AI Slop™
With OGHUNT you can view products on Product Hunt with ZERO AI Slop™. This allows you to find cool new products without the CRINGE AI showing up and destroying the list. It's a safe, free range, and opensource project on github. Please come help 🙏
Launched in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
+1 by
About this launch
ZERO AI Slop™
0
reviews
7
followers
OGHUNT by
was hunted by
Sean Boult
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Sean Boult
,
Max DeMaio
,
typesafe
,
Bea
,
Shane Walker
,
Boston Rohan
,
Ross Litzenberger
,
Nathan Roark
and
Chris Bautista
. Featured on August 27th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is OGHUNT's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
