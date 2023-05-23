Products
OdinAI by Terra
Health Recommendations for your app through ChatGPT
OdinAI makes it easy for health apps to generate recommendations, powered by GPT-4. 1. Send us your recommendations (optional) 2. We generate insights 3. You access the insights through the API and display them to your users
Launched in
Wearables
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Terra
About this launch
Terra
API for apps to connect to wearables easily
OdinAI by Terra by
Terra
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Wearables
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kyriakos Eleftheriou
,
Raouf Yousfi
,
Alex Venetidis
,
Elliott Yu
,
Hanbo Xie
,
Marco Chan
,
Bryan Enhao Tan
,
Ikram Hamizi
,
Jeffrey Wong
,
Rishav Chatterjee
,
Tom Grange
and
Walid AZIZI
. Featured on May 25th, 2023.
Terra
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 44 users. It first launched on September 15th, 2021.
