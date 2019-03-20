Log InSign up
Oculus Rift S

A new VR headset with high resolution and built-in tracking

Take on pulse-pounding VR games with our most advanced PC-powered headset.
The Oculus Rift S is indeed real and arrives in spring for $399After years of high-profile onstage announcements, Oculus has decided to quietly deliver the successor to its flagship Rift virtual reality headset, confirming most bits of our October report with the release of the new Oculus Rift S. As we first reported, the biggest improvements to the Oculus Rif...
Hands-on with the new $399 Oculus Rift S: More pixels, zero webcams, better fitSAN FRANCISCO-One thing was conspicuously missing from the Oculus demos at GDC 2019: cameras. You need at least two (if not three) of the company's signature webcams to run its PC headset, the Oculus Rift. Those cameras are not great. They come with funky, oversized stands.
