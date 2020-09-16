  1. Home
Oculus Quest 2

The latest version of the wireless VR headset for $299

Quest 2 pushes the state of VR forward with a redesigned all-in-one form factor, new Touch controllers, and our highest-resolution display ever. Quest 2 starts at $299 USD—$100 USD less than the original Quest.
1 Review5.0/5
Calum Webb
I JUST BOUGHT AN OCULUS QUEST... Why oh why do you do this to me Oculus 😭
BOOM!
