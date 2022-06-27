Products
Ranked #5 for today

Octie.ai

Free A.I. that writes marketing emails & more in seconds

Free
Octie is a 100% free A.I.-powered marketing assistant for ecommerce. Octie writes your emails, SMS messages, product descriptions, social media captions, subject lines and more in seconds!
Launched in Email Marketing, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence
Octie
About this launch
Octie
Free A.I. that writes marketing emails & more in seconds.
Octie.ai by
Octie
was hunted by
Ben Parr
in Email Marketing, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Matt Schlicht
. Featured on June 29th, 2022.
Octie
is not rated yet. This is Octie's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#27