Home
→
Product
→
Octie.ai
Ranked #5 for today
Octie.ai
Free A.I. that writes marketing emails & more in seconds
Free
Octie is a 100% free A.I.-powered marketing assistant for ecommerce. Octie writes your emails, SMS messages, product descriptions, social media captions, subject lines and more in seconds!
Launched in
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Octie
About this launch
Octie
Free A.I. that writes marketing emails & more in seconds.
0
reviews
9
followers
Octie.ai by
Octie
was hunted by
Ben Parr
in
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Matt Schlicht
. Featured on June 29th, 2022.
Octie
is not rated yet. This is Octie's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#27
