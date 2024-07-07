Launches
Obsibrain
Obsibrain
All-in-one productivity template made for Obsidian
The ultimate productivity workflow for Obsidian users. Regain control of your productivity with Obsibrain. Align daily actions with long-term objectives and maximize your focus.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
Development
by
Obsibrain
About this launch
Obsibrain
All-in-One Productivity Template made for Obsidian
Obsibrain by
Obsibrain
was hunted by
Pierre Mouchan
in
Productivity
Notes
Development
. Made by
Pierre Mouchan
. Featured on July 22nd, 2024.
Obsibrain
is not rated yet. This is Obsibrain's first launch.
10
2
