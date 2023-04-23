Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Allen Institute of Artificial Intelligence
See Allen Institute of Artificial Intelligence’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Objaverse
Objaverse
800K+ annotated 3D objects for AIs to play with
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Objaverse is A massive dataset with 800k+ annotated 3D objects. Objaverse improves upon present day 3D repositories in terms of scale, number of categories, and in the visual diversity of instances within a category.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
3D Modeling
by
Allen Institute of Artificial Intelligence
Bubbles for Teams
Ad
End live meeting fatigue with async video collaboration
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Allen Institute of Artificial Intelligence
AI for the Common Good.
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Objaverse by
Allen Institute of Artificial Intelligence
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
3D Modeling
. Featured on April 24th, 2023.
Allen Institute of Artificial Intelligence
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 23rd, 2016.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report