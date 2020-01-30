Obie for Zendesk Guide

Discussion
Chris Buttenham
Maker
Hey y'all 👋 Over the years building Obie we've found that, by and large, the most painful problem our customers face is wasted time having to answer repeat/redundant questions. For customer facing teams, like customer support/success, these questions often end up in Slack, while the answers all too commonly are already living in the company help center or knowledge base. That's why, today, we are officially releasing our Zendesk Guide integration into the wild!! Now, without even having to invoke Obie, articles from Zendesk Guide can be surfaced within Slack to automatically resolve issues and answer questions in the flow of work. With Obie, you can also type /obie anywhere within Slack and search across Zendesk Guide, Confluence, Google Drive and more! Would love to hear your feedback, especially as it relates to the client facing folks here on PH!
Maker
What integration would you like to see Obie support next?
Salesforce
Notion
Intercom
Asana
Help Scout
Freshdesk
