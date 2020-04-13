Discussion
Chris Buttenham
Maker
Howdy, PH 👋 I'm especially excited to be back here today to launch a brand new solution we are offering at Obie.ai: 🚨Obie Access 🚨 This is *not* a marketing gimmick. This is *not an *Obie 3.0*. This is an answer to a problem Obie neglected since we launched Obie.. 4. Years. Ago. You see, our flagship product has historically been catered towards larger organizations (100-5000 employees) that have a problem with repeat questions, redundant issues and a lack of access to an overabundance of organizational knowledge. Obie Access is built specifically for smaller teams, remote companies and startups of less than 50 people. There is a fundamental difference between these two customers that we've come to learn: 1️⃣Development stage Rather than having an abundance of processes, SOPs, manuals etc. you need simple, yet robust authoring tools to BEGIN documenting your tribal knowledge. Sometimes, for the first time in your company's history. That's why we: 📝Re-built our knowledge editor from the ground up with markdown, code snippets, rich-media embedding and so much more 🛠️ Built features for you to capture, edit and delete FAQs from Slack 👊 Enable crowdsourcing of knowledge from your colleagues—all within Slack 2️⃣Need for speed Not only can you leverage our brand new wiki today, but Obie will be there tomorrow to instantly connect existing tools like Google Drive, Confluence, Box and many more. Obie will help you create an intelligent single source of truth without the switching cost of re-documenting knowledge. 3️⃣Budget conscious Hey, you're a startup. We get it! You needed an affordable pricing plan that doesn't cripple you as you scale. We did that. And yes, this is a no-brainer for companies embarking on the remote journey for the first-time. 👉Try Obie Access for free today and finally make knowledge a priority—it can be your new competitive advantage. If you *don't* think Obie Access is a fit for you and your team, I'd love to hear why! Feedback is everything to us 🙏
