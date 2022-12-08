Products
This is the latest launch from Obeatow
See Obeatow’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Obeatow
Obeatow
Ranked #20 for today

Obeatow

Bug and feedback directly in your product

Free Options
Collect bugs and user feedback directly inside your product dashboard with our Help widget. Get emails, webhook alerts (business and higher), or set up your own system in Zapier. Intercom integration in approval.
Launched in Customer Communication, SaaS, Tech by
Obeatow
About this launch
Obeatow
ObeatowA new way to stop form abandonment
0
reviews
5
followers
Obeatow by
Obeatow
was hunted by
Sewell Stephens
in Customer Communication, SaaS, Tech. Made by
Sewell Stephens
. Featured on December 9th, 2022.
Obeatow
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#181