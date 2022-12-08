Products
Obeatow
Bug and feedback directly in your product
Collect bugs and user feedback directly inside your product dashboard with our Help widget. Get emails, webhook alerts (business and higher), or set up your own system in Zapier. Intercom integration in approval.
Launched in
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
,
Tech
by
Obeatow
About this launch
Obeatow
A new way to stop form abandonment
Obeatow by
Obeatow
was hunted by
Sewell Stephens
in
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Sewell Stephens
. Featured on December 9th, 2022.
Obeatow
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#181
