This is the latest launch from Obeatow
See Obeatow’s previous launch →
Ranked #20 for today
Obeatow
Bug and form abandonment software
Obeatow is your best bet for form abandonment and bug reporting. Just install our tracking code and you're all set.
Launched in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
Tech
by
Obeatow
About this launch
Obeatow
HTML form submission API for static sites
Obeatow by
Obeatow
was hunted by
Sewell Stephens
in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Sewell Stephens
. Featured on October 2nd, 2022.
Obeatow
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 21st, 2022.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#270
