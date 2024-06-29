Launches
  3. Oasis of Ideas
Share & discover ideas for any kind of project

Free
An online platform where you can share ideas that you would like to see someone else pursue, and discover ideas for yourself to do.
Launched in
SaaS
Side Project
Community
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
VS Code
Vercel
Arc
About this launch
was hunted by
Yuvraj Sarda
in SaaS, Side Project, Community. Made by
Yuvraj Sarda
. Featured on July 4th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Oasis of Ideas's first launch.
