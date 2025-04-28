Launches
Nyan Cat Progress Bar
Nyan Cat Progress Bar
Your YouTube progress bar with a rainbow blast of nostalgia
Replaces the YouTube progress bar with a Nyan Cat animation.
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
Funny
YouTube
Nyan Cat Progress Bar
Your YouTube progress bar with a rainbow blast of nostalgia
Nyan Cat Progress Bar by
Nyan Cat Progress Bar
was hunted by
Justin Tieu
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Funny
,
YouTube
. Made by
Justin Tieu
. Featured on April 29th, 2025.
Nyan Cat Progress Bar
is not rated yet. This is Nyan Cat Progress Bar's first launch.