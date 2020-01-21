Nurx STI Home Test Kits

Discussion
Shelby Senaga
Maker
Hi PH Fam! I'm happy to introduce our 3 STI home test kits, so you can test yourself for the most common infections conveniently and privately. Everybody who has sex should get tested for sexually transmitted infections, but the process can be inconvenient and (really) awkward. STIs are all curable or manageable, but it’s important to know your status. At Nurx, we really aim for the whole process to be as anxiety-free and convenient as possible. I thought it would be more useful to highlight why our home STI kits are different from what’s already out there: -We grouped tests for common STIs into three kits, which is a cost-effective way to get the tests you need. -We offer the option to do throat and rectal testing, because certain STIs stay in those parts of the body and can be missed by a standard urine or blood test. -We bill insurance if you have it, and offer affordable pricing if you don’t -If you test positive for an STI our medical team can either prescribe medication directly (if appropriate) or will connect you to in-person care near you -When you do STI tests through Nurx you have unlimited access to our medical team so you can ask questions or get advice! I’m happy to answer any questions and would love to get your feedback. Happy hunting!
