Nurx STI Home Test Kits

Test for sexually transmitted infections from home

get it
Nurx makes it convenient and cost-effective to get an STI check from the privacy of home. Order STI tests online, collect samples in 15 minutes, and return by mail. If you test positive, our medical team will prescribe medication or connect you with care.
Should You Really Rely on an At-Home STD Test?STDs remain a socially taboo subject, but getting tested regularly is more important than ever; the STD rates in the U.S. have been rising rapidly, with an estimated 20 million new cases each year, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and antibiotic-resistant strains of gonorrhea and chlamydia are becoming a real risk.
The Promise and Pitfalls of At-Home STI TestsSTIs in the United States have been on the rise in recent years, and many marginalized people who are most at risk aren't getting tested and treated for them. But remote healthcare is also on the rise-we are moving toward a future where at-home sexual health screening services could ease access to diagnosis and treatment for patients who aren't getting the care they need.
This New At-Home STI Testing Kit Makes The Whole Process Less StressfulYou probably don't look forward to STI testing. In addition to the fact that it's generally annoying to have to to go the doctor, you also have to have an awkward, intimate conversation about the sex you're having, who you're having it with, and the...
New affordable at-home STI tests hope to take the stigma out of preventative screeningsRaise your hand if this scenario is familiar: You've asked to be tested for sexually-transmitted infections (STIs), and your doctor responds with a few intimate questions about your behavior in the bedroom. You want to tell the truth because you know it's important, but you're embarrassed or ashamed or anxious, so you lie.
Hi PH Fam! I'm happy to introduce our 3 STI home test kits, so you can test yourself for the most common infections conveniently and privately. Everybody who has sex should get tested for sexually transmitted infections, but the process can be inconvenient and (really) awkward. STIs are all curable or manageable, but it’s important to know your status. At Nurx, we really aim for the whole process to be as anxiety-free and convenient as possible. I thought it would be more useful to highlight why our home STI kits are different from what’s already out there: -We grouped tests for common STIs into three kits, which is a cost-effective way to get the tests you need. -We offer the option to do throat and rectal testing, because certain STIs stay in those parts of the body and can be missed by a standard urine or blood test. -We bill insurance if you have it, and offer affordable pricing if you don’t -If you test positive for an STI our medical team can either prescribe medication directly (if appropriate) or will connect you to in-person care near you -When you do STI tests through Nurx you have unlimited access to our medical team so you can ask questions or get advice! I’m happy to answer any questions and would love to get your feedback. Happy hunting!
