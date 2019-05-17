Managing projects is hard work. If you don’t use software or have work spread across many tools. It’s easy to lose track of all the moving pieces—and tough to stay up to date. Use Nural to organize projects, make communication easy, and meet deadlines.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Hamad FuadMaker@ihamadfouad · Entrepreneur - CEO at Nural
Manage projects with one tool You don’t have to shuffle between spreadsheets, email, and other tools to keep your projects on course. Track and manage everything—from day one to the deadline—with Nural. What is project management? It’s a tool to help you plan, organize, and manage your team’s work, from start to finish. Good project management software also acts as a collaboration tool . You can coordinate team tasks so everyone knows who’s doing what. Share feedback, files, and status updates. Plus, get a complete view of work so teams tackle the right tasks at the right time. Why do you need it? Managing projects is hard work. Even harder if you don’t use software or have work spread across too many tools. It’s easy to lose track of all the moving pieces—and tough to stay up to date. That’s when things fall through the cracks. Use one tool to organize projects, make communication easy, and meet deadlines. Benefits of project management in Nural: 1. Track progress. Get real-time status updates, run reports, and more. You know what’s going on and can solve small issues before they become big problems. 2. Stay on schedule. Map out goals and prioritize tasks. You get projects off the ground faster and meet deadlines—without scrambling at the last minute. 3. Streamline communication. Keep conversations with teammates, clients, and vendors in one place, and keep everyone on the same page. --------------------------------------- What is task management? Task management is more than a to-do list. It means tracking tasks from beginning to end, delegating subtasks to teammates, and setting deadlines to make sure projects get done on time. Task management in Nural, empowers you to work smart as well as more productively and efficiently. Why do you need task management? Do you waste time organizing sticky notes, searching your email and apps for to-dos, and figuring out what to work on first? Then you need one solution to prioritize your tasks, manage your time, and meet your deadlines. Benefits of using task management in Nural: 1. Keep tasks in one place. Save time, avoid losing work and information, delegate, and track tasks to stay on schedule and hit deadlines. 2. Prioritize your work. Tracking tasks allows everyone to understand which are more important or require more time, so teams can plan their time and meet deadlines. 3. Improve collaboration. Focus on what’s important so teammates can tap into the same pool of knowledge whenever they need. 4. See the big picture. Nail your timing by viewing work for Today. Easily spot holes and overlaps in your schedule and quickly make adjustments. --------------------------------------- What is note app? Writing app is used by bloggers, book authors, lawyers, students, teachers, cooks, startups, travelers, families, and so many more! Nural is a focused, flexible writing app used by everyone from bloggers and web developers to aspiring authors and students! It has quick organization, editing tools, and ultimate abilities to help you write quickly and share anywhere. Nural may be one of the most elegant text editors out there, but don't let its simple interface fool you. The writing space is packed with powerful features. Why do you need writing app? Whether you're a business manager noting decisions in a meeting, a teacher planning next week's lessons, or a blogger brainstorming a post. The notes in Nural are beautifully styled, and include powerful features. You focus on the meaning of your notes, and leave Nural to handle the appearance. Benefits of using notes in Nural: 1. Tools stay out of your way so you can just write. 2. One-tap formatting with a button. 3. A note is not very useful if you can’t share what you create. 4. Organize with tags. To keep your notes sorted, Nural uses tags rather than folders. This approach might take a moment to wrap your head around but, in fact, it gives you a lot more flexibility. 5. Style like Markdown. You can still add styles and formatting: like bold, italics, headings, quotes, marker and more. You Just have to double tap and selected a style. One advantage of using our new innovative way of Markdown is that there will have more flexibility and abilities. 6. Pin the important. If there's a note you need to access quickly, pin it to the top of the note List. --------------------------------------- What is chat app? It’s a place where conversations happen, decisions are made, and information is always shared. Bring your company together where everyone can communicate. Why do you need Nural’s chat? Nural is categorizing your messages for tasks, projects, clients, or whatever makes sense for you and your company. Every message has a section to belong to. Benefits of using chats in Nural: 1. Writing message is powered by notes in Nural. 2. Staying connected with others isn’t enough! Because choosing the right words is important as well. 3. Keep the entire conversation about a specific topic together on a single page. No more digging through email or trying to reassemble a story from a series of fragmented replies. 4. Have private 1-1 or small group conversations about specific topic.
Upvote (1)Share·