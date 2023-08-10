Products
Numbies

Do 10,000 push ups. Easily.

In a sea of plugins and design tools... a free 6.5MB fitness app rises above the rest!!! Numbies is the beautifully simple way to add up your bodyweight exercise reps. You can also set daily or weekly goals and view your entire year's history :)
Health & Fitness
Productivity
User Experience
About this launch
Do 100,000 push ups. Easily.
