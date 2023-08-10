Products
Home
→
Product
→
Numbies
Numbies
Do 10,000 push ups. Easily.
In a sea of plugins and design tools... a free 6.5MB fitness app rises above the rest!!! Numbies is the beautifully simple way to add up your bodyweight exercise reps. You can also set daily or weekly goals and view your entire year's history :)
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
User Experience
by
Numbies
"Check it out and lmk what other features you would want!"
The makers of Numbies
About this launch
Numbies
Do 100,000 push ups. Easily.
Numbies by
Numbies
was hunted by
Raffi Chilingaryan
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Raffi Chilingaryan
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
Numbies
is not rated yet. This is Numbies's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
