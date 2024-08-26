Launches
Nuclear Disaster Map
Nuclear Disaster Map
Is your home in a nuclear risk zone?
Free
Nuclear Disaster Map is an interactive tool designed to keep you informed on nuclear risks. Identify if your area is a potential target in a nuclear event. This app aims to elevate awareness and readiness. Safety first - know your zone!
Launched in
Politics
Maps
Home security
by
Nuclear Disaster Map
About this launch
Nuclear Disaster Map
Is your home in a nuclear risk zone? Find out!
Nuclear Disaster Map by
Nuclear Disaster Map
was hunted by
Thiago Fassina
in
Politics
,
Maps
,
Home security
. Made by
Thiago Fassina
. Featured on August 27th, 2024.
Nuclear Disaster Map
is not rated yet. This is Nuclear Disaster Map's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
