Nowadays
Streamlining corporate event planning with AI
Nowadays is an AI-powered event planning copilot that takes the hassle out of organizing corporate events. Simply input event details, and our AI will contact venues and handle negotiations for you.
Events, Artificial Intelligence, Business Travel

AI assistant for corporate event planning
Nowadays by
Nowadays
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in Events, Artificial Intelligence, Business Travel. Made by
Amy Yan
,
Anna Sun ☀️
,
joyce yuan
,
Emily Zhang
and
Annie Chen
. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
Featured on January 28th, 2025. First launched on May 22nd, 2024.