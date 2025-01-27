Launches
Nowadays
This is a launch from Nowadays
See 1 previous launch
Nowadays
Streamlining corporate event planning with AI
Nowadays is an AI-powered event planning copilot that takes the hassle out of organizing corporate events. Simply input event details, and our AI will contact venues and handle negotiations for you.
Events
Artificial Intelligence
Business Travel
About this launch
Nowadays
AI assistant for corporate event planning
64
3
-
-
Nowadays by
Nowadays
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Events
Artificial Intelligence
Business Travel
. Made by
Amy Yan
,
Anna Sun ☀️
,
joyce yuan
,
Emily Zhang
and
Annie Chen
. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
Nowadays
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 22nd, 2024.